CDCR investigating fatal officer-involved shooting at Sacramento prison

FOLSOM (KGET) – An inmate at California State Prison Sacramento was shot and killed today by a correctional officer after he and two other inmates attempted to murder another inmate who has connections to Kern County.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said just before 9 a.m., inmates Gustavo Reyes, Martin Pacheco and Angel Torres attacked inmate Paul Solis with weapons they had made.

The department said they ignored correctional officers’ repeated orders to stop their attack. Officers then used chemical agents and three rounds from their Mini-14 rifles to stop the attack.

Solis, who was sentenced in Kern County in 2018 to eight years in prison for being a prisoner in possession of a weapon, suffered six stab wounds in the attack, according to the CDCR. He was taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

The inmate who was shot by officers, 34-year-old Martin Pacheco, was seriously injured and died at the scene.

Pacheco was admitted to the prison from Los Angeles County in 2014 to serve a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and discharge of a firearm.

The CDCR said Reyes and Torres were both rehoused in the Administrative Segregation Unit pending the results of the investigation. Three inmate-made weapons were found, according to the CDCR. No staff members or officers were injured.

Solis, 37, was admitted from LA County in 2003 to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, along with other offenses.

He was sentenced in Kings County in 2007 to serve one year and four months for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury, a second-strike, in-prison offense, according to the CDCR.

Lastly, Solis was sentenced in Kern County on Feb. 28, 2018, to serve an eight-year term for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.