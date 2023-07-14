BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employee charged with possession and distribution of child pornography said he saw nothing wrong with viewing the material at home, according to court documents.

Mark Bellino, employed as an office technician in the mental health facility of Tehachapi’s California Correctional Institution, told police he didn’t harm anyone, according to documents that became available Friday.

Bellino, 66, appeared surprised at the seriousness of the investigation, police said. When asked why, he said, “Because I don’t see what I did wrong in the privacy of my own home,” according to the documents. He told police he clicks on child pornographic images out of curiosity and replied “not necessarily” when asked if it should be illegal.

Police told him children were harmed in the production of those images. Bellino repolied, “I didn’t do anything,” according to the reports.

Bellino was arrested April 30 after a search warrant was served at his home in the 300 block of E Street. Investigators received a report that images of child pornography had been uploaded by an IP address connected to Bellino, police said.

Charged with two felonies, Bellino is due back in court in September for a preliminary hearing. He has pleaded not guilty.