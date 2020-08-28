CDCR employee arrested in online child sex sting made graphic comments and tried to meet person he believed was 15-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prison employee arrested in June in a child sex sting engaged in a graphic online conversation with a sheriff’s sergeant he believed was a 15-year-old girl, according to court documents released Thursday.

Ricardo Mancillas, 54, made plans during the conversation to meet at a park by Fruitvale Avenue and Norris Road, the documents say. Sheriff’s detectives arrested him there and seized an iPhone and laptop from his car.

Mancillas was one of 15 people taken into custody during an undercover operation in which detectives posed as children online. The others arrested included two registered sex offenders and a California Highway Patrol officer.

Following Mancillas’ June 3 arrest, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said he was on a leave of absence from his position as an information technology specialist at Wasco State Prison.

On May 31, a person with the username JakBako, later identified as Mancillas, contacted an account on a dating app where a sheriff’s sergeant had a decoy profile posing as a teen girl, documents said. Mancillas engaged in conversations with the account during the next few days, the filings say, and made several sexual comments despite the sergeant telling him he was communicating with a 15-year-old.

“I want to buy you panties from Victoria secret (sic),” Mancillas wrote according to the documents.

Mancillas also wrote about sex acts he wanted to perform, the filings say. When he showed up at the park, he brought an order from McDonald’s as asked by the sergeant during their online chat, according to the documents.

Mancillas has pleaded not guilty to charges of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex act. He’s next due in court Sept. 17.