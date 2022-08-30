BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield.

Officials said Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif., was shot in the head by another man around 7:24 p.m. Hernandez was transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead, according to a KCSO incident report.

Deputies classified Hernandez’s death as a homicide.

A second victim, Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., was also shot at the motel on Colony Street, according to KCSO. Lares was declared dead at the hospital an hour after the shooting.

The accused gunman, Vicente Niko Williams, 23, previously plead not guilty to charges including first-degree murder.