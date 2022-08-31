BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released the cause of death for the women killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield.

Officials said Erika Cecilia Larez, 40, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest around 7:24 p.m. Larez was transported to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead, according to a KSCO report.

Officials classified Larez’s death as a homicide.

Another victim, Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif., was also shot at the motel on Colony Street, according to KCSO. His death was also classified as a homicide and his cause of death was a shot to the head.

The accused gunman, Vicente Niko Williams, 23, previously plead not guilty to charges including first-degree murder.

Williams will appear in court on Sept. 27.