Caught on video: Overnight drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street with Bakersfield police officers nearby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An unknown gunman fired shots out of a vehicle overnight as police searched for evidence of a shooting on Kentucky Street.

This is video obtained by 17 News, shot by independent photographers. In the video, officers are seen searching the area for bullet casings after a ShotSpotter alert on Kentucky Street. That’s when a driver with their lights turned off fired two shots at a residence nearby. Officers run to their cars as they try and pursue the driver.

According to witnesses, that driver was never caught.

As of Sunday night, 17 News has not been able to confirm information about the incident with Bakersfield police. It’s not clear what prompted it or whether or not police caught up with the vehicle or if anyone was in custody.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.