Caught on camera: Delano Police searching for suspects in vehicle burglary

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a vehicle burglary that happened earlier this month. The burglary occurred around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 on County Line Road near Kalibo Street. Video surveillance captured two men getting out of a blue lifted Chevrolet Silverado with off-road tires, black rims and a chrome gas cap. The third suspect stayed inside the suspect vehicle.

Suspect #1:

Courtesy: Delano Police Department

According to Delano Police, the one of the suspects approached the victim vehicle and forced his way inside. He then went on to take the car radio. The suspect is described as wearing a light gray shirt with white stripes and a gray baseball cap. He has a small tattoo on his left forearm near his elbow.

Suspect #2:

Courtesy: Delano Police Department

The second suspect appeared to be the lookout, according to Delano Police. He is described as wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377. You can also call the Delano Police TIP-LINE at (661) 721-3369 where you can remain anonymous.