BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police seized cash, marijuana and marijuana products last month from illegal dispensaries on Ming Avenue and Union Avenue, according to warrants filed in Superior Court.

At a location on Ming Avenue between New Stine and Wible roads, police seized more than $3,000, a total of 192 marijuana-infused vape pens and dozens of marijuana and mushroom edibles, among other items, according to the warrants.

At the other location, on Union Avenue between Flower and Pacific streets, police seized 18 “concentrated cannabis wax products” in glass jars, 71 pre-rolled marijuana cigars from display cases and other products, the warrants say.