BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged months apart in the slaying of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor will have their cases heard together going forward, a judge ruled.

Over the objection of defense counsel, Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez on Wednesday granted a motion consolidating the cases of Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, and Sebastian Parra, 23. Both are charged with murder and robbery in the Aug. 24 shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr.

They’re due back in court next week.

Before Rodriguez’s ruling, Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe said consolidating the cases would violate Roberts’ right to a speedy trial. She said Roberts already has a trial date scheduled and it’s unclear when Parra will be ready.

Sebastian Parra is the second defendant to be charged with murder in the death of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr.

It’s not her client’s fault prosecutors waited more than three months after charging Roberts to decide to file a case against Parra, Blythe argued.

Timothy Hennessy, the attorney representing Parra, confirmed he was still awaiting evidence and, given his current caseload, won’t be ready for trial until late 2023 or next year.

Rodriguez agreed the cases should have been filed closer together, but determined they should be joined.

Roberts was charged in early September and Parra served as the prosecution’s key witness during his preliminary hearing. He testified Roberts targeted Alcala, 43, believing the counselor had money because he was charging an electric vehicle near the Target on Stockdale Highway.

Parra said he had nothing to do with the killing and had only met Roberts that night. A grand jury indicted Parra in December.