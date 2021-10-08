Case of woman arrested in husband’s death sent back for further investigation: DA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed against a woman arrested earlier this week in the shooting death of her husband after prosecutors sent the case back for further investigation.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the case against 38-year-old Cecilia Rios was returned to the Bakersfield Police Department. Rios had been scheduled to be arraigned Friday but is now expected to be released from custody.

Rios was arrested on suspicion of murder in Tuesday’s shooting of 37-year-old Artemio Rios Garcia in south Bakersfield, police said.

Officers dispatched to reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Digges Lane found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.