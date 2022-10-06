BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced 10 felony assault charges after driving into a crowd of protesters had his case dismissed Thursday following the successful completion of a mental health diversion program, defense attorneys said.

Michael Tran was 31 at the time a Toyota RAV4 drove into people protesting the death of George Floyd on May 29, 2020, on Truxtun Avenue. No serious injuries were reported. The incident was captured on surveillance footage and cellphone cameras.

Following his arrest, Tran made a number of bizarre statements to police, repeating that he needed to bury bodies and that he believed his family was dead, according to court documents. His family was found unharmed.

Tran’s family told investigators he had stopped taking medicine for mental health issues, documents said.

In October 2020, Tran was found eligible for the diversion program after being examined by Kern Behavioral Health’s Adult Transition Team. Criminal proceedings were suspended until he completed the program, which required compliance with the terms of mental health providers and staying out of legal trouble during the two-year diversion term.

Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang said the case illustrates the positive aspects of mental health treatment over incarceration. Tran was represented by deputy public defenders Nick Roth and Samantha Sark.