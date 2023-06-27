BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have dismissed the case against a man who faced a charge of first-degree murder in a deadly shooting last year in Lake Isabella.

“There is insufficient evidence at this time to go to trial,” Kern County District Attorney’s office spokeswoman Daniel Gonzaga said. “If additional investigation yields more evidence, it will be considered for refile then.”

The case against Justin Lane Anderson was dismissed on Monday.

Anderson, 27, remained in custody Tuesday in connection with other cases filed against him.

The murder charge stemmed from the Oct. 13 shooting of Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Fulop Street, according to sheriff’s officials. Gregory died the next day.

Anderson was arrested a week later.

Officials also named Shanendoah Jackson, 21, as a suspect and said a warrant had been issued for his arrest. The court website lists a Shenandoah Automatic Jackson as being charged with murder, but no court hearings were scheduled and he was not listed in custody.