Case against woman accused of drowning newborn ‘reeks’ of reasonable doubt, defense lawyer says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The attorney representing a woman charged with drowning her newborn grandson told the jury his client didn’t harm the child and the prosecution never considered other factors — including the motives of others connected to the incident — when presenting its case.

Not only did Beant Dhillon not harm the baby, said attorney David A. Torres, but the child may have already been dead by the time Dhillon entered the bathroom in the family’s southwest Bakersfield home where her daughter gave birth more than two years ago.

Torres finished his two-hour-and-45-minute closing argument Tuesday morning, and the jury was taken into a back room at 1:50 p.m. to begin deliberating. Dhillon, 45, faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and the two assault charges filed against her. One assault charge was filed in connection with the baby’s death, the other for failing to get her daughter medical care.

Deliberations resume 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The prosecution based the bulk its case on Dhillon’s confession, but Torres said Dhillon falsely confessed to killing the baby to protect the rest of her family. Instead of focusing on Dhillon’s statement, Torres told the jury to consider the motives of her daughter and the baby’s father.

Those two kept the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could. It’s unknown what they planned to do with the baby if they could have prevented others in the family from finding out, Torres said. He noted the father was left alone with the baby for 30 minutes while Dhillon cleaned her daughter in another bathroom.

When all factors are considered, Dhillon should be acquitted, the attorney said.

“This case reeks, drips with reasonable doubt, and there’s absolutely no way Beant Dhillon can be convicted beyond a reasonable doubt,” he told the jury.

Prosecutor John Allen has argued the evidence — including Dhillon’s recorded confession to police detectives — makes it clear she drowned her grandson to avoid the shame her teen daughter’s pregnancy would bring the family in the Sikh community. She then buried the body in the backyard.

“People don’t usually conceal a child in the backyard of their suburban family home unless there was foul play,” Allen said during his rebuttal argument.

Torres said there are a number of variables to consider in this case, including Dhillon’s upbringing in a traditional home in India, the years of abuse she experienced and her subservience to her husband, to explain why she never called 911 and helped keep the baby’s death a secret.

The prosecution has argued the case is actually very simple. The evidence clearly and obviously shows Dhillon killed the baby and, sadly, she had a motive to kill him based on her cultural beliefs, Allen said. Her fear over how the rest of the community would think of her unwed daughter’s pregnancy took precedence over the life of the child, he told the jury.

Why did Dhillon confess? Her conscience got the best of her when detectives pressed her to tell the truth about what happened to the baby, Allen said. The guilt that must come with killing a child overwhelmed her and she told them the truth, he said.

Dhillon testified she gave a false confession to protect her husband and nephew from getting in trouble. She said the two men, both in the country illegally, buried the body in the family’s southwest Bakersfield backyard after the baby died soon after birth. The defense has argued the baby may have died as a result of birth complications — Dhillon’s daughter received no prenatal care — or bled to death because his umbilical cord wasn’t tied off after being severed.

Torres asked the jury to acquit Dhillon of murder and the assault charge filed in connection with the baby’s death, but conceded she should be found guilty of a misdemeanor for failing to take her daughter to a doctor after she gave birth.

In testimony given over three days, Dhillon, who worked as a certified nursing assistant, said she did not call 911 after her daughter gave birth because her husband, whom she described as controlling and abusive, forbid it. She said she feared him after suffering years of physical, mental and verbal abuse.

The daughter was 15 when she gave birth Nov. 12, 2018, in a bathroom at the family’s house on Shining Crag Avenue. She testified she kept the pregnancy a secret from everyone except the baby’s father, a 23-year-old cousin who lived with them.

The daughter testified the cousin, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, told her the baby had been put up for adoption. She spoke with a school counselor, then police, 3 1/2 months after giving birth following an argument with her father in which he indicated the baby had been buried in the backyard.

Police exhumed the body Feb. 26, 2019, and arrested Dhillon and her husband, Jagsir Singh. The 47-year-old Singh later posted bond on a charge of being an accessory to murder and hanged himself in a closet.

Dhillon called Mann, a long-haul trucker out of the county at the time, when police showed up at their house. He has not been found.