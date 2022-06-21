BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a car-to-car shooting that occurred on Monday in southwest Bakersfield.

BPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway at approximately 5:50 p.m. Both the suspects and the victims fled the incident, according to officials. The suspects fled the area in their vehicle, and the victims fled the area on foot after abandoning their vehicle.

Officials said about 30 minutes later, two women arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. The women were two of the victims occupying the abandoned vehicle at the time of the shooting and fled on foot with other occupants after shots were fired.

The investigation found an additional vehicle, uninvolved with the incident, was also struck by gunfire, but the person inside was uninjured, according to BPD.

Police are still investigating the incident and are working on discovering the circumstances surrounding the incident, motive and identity of the suspects and victims.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.