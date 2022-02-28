BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have seized data belonging to a car involved in a deadly suspected street race on Panama Lane to determine exactly how fast it was traveling, according to a court filing.

The 2016 Ford Mustang from which the event data recorder was taken collided head-on with another vehicle Feb. 2, killing the other driver, investigators said in a warrant filed in Superior Court. It’s believed the Mustang and a motorcycle were racing on Panama Lane at speeds greater than 90 mph, the filing says.

The Mustang’s driver, Iqbal Singh, 35, “presumably attempted to pass the motorcycle on the left, at which point his vehicle traveled across the two-way left turn lane” and entered oncoming lanes, the filing says. The Mustang hit a Ford Focus driven by Bianca Flores which became airborne and spun before hitting a Kia Optima, according to the document.

Flores was killed. A 19-year-old passenger in the Focus suffered minor injuries, the filing says. The Optima’s driver was unharmed but sought medical attention as a precaution because she’s pregnant, the warrant says.

Singh has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, among other charges, and is free after posting $399,999 bail. He’s due back in court March 23.