BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a driver is under arrest following a pursuit that ended in a crash and fire Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield police, officers tried to pull over a vehicle previously reported stolen at Highway 99 and California Avenue. A spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle drove off going the wrong way on Highway 99.

The pursuit made its way north and entered Highway 99 with the pursuit suspect heading the wrong direction again, police said.

The driver exited at California Avenue again, drove and crashed into a power pole at Real Road and Palm Street. Power lines were downed in the crash and the vehicle caught fire. Lt. Jason Townsend said officers used a hoses and a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on the burning car.

A man driving the vehicle was not hurt, a woman was also inside and suffered moderate injuries, officials said.

The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and evading police. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the pursuit is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.