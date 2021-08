BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A candlelight vigil was held for a man fatally shot earlier this month in south Bakersfield.

Community members came together to remember 21-year-old Tyis Leon Rush, shot and killed Aug. 14 at Planz Road near Raider Drive.

Anyone with information about his shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.