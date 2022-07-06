BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in California City say an 18-year-old man taken into custody who was acting “suspiciously” during the city’s Fourth of July celebrations was carrying a so-called “ghost gun.”

The department said a Cal City officer on patrol at Central Park during the Fourth of July celebrations noticed a person appearing to act suspiciously. Officials say the man then walked toward the park restroom when the officer walked toward him.

The man, identified as Rudy Ornelas-Barraza, 18, was detained and was allegedly found with a 9mm handgun without a serial number or markings and two high-capacity magazines, officials said. The magazines allegedly had 21 rounds of ammunition and one round loaded in the gun’s chamber, according to police.

Ornelas-Barraza was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on multiple charges of illegal weapons possession and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.