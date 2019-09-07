California City PD: Rosamond man arrested for molestation and rape of 14-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police say they’ve arrested a man accused of child molestation and rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Franklin Smith of Rosamond. The department said the alleged crime happened in California City.

Police said the girl was an acquaintance of Smith’s.

Smith was arrested and booked on multiple felonies including rape and lewd and lascivious acts with a child and false imprisonment, according to a Kern County inmate database.

He is due in court on Sept. 9 and is being held on $100,000 bail.