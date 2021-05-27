California City officer injured after patrol car hit by wrong-way driver in DUI crash

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A California City police officer was injured on Tuesday after his patrol car was hit by a wrong-way driver.

The California City Police Department said at around 8:59 p.m., the officer was transporting a suspect to the Kern County Jail in Bakersfield when, as the patrol car was approaching Neuralia Road, it was hit by a wrong-way driver. The department said the vehicle was heading east in the westbound lane.

The officer, as well as the suspect he was transporting, were both taken to local hospitals for treatment and were released on Wednesday, according to the CCPD. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The CCPD said the California Highway Patrol was called in and determined that the wrong-way driver was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Stephen Johnson, was arrested and taken to Kern County Jail.