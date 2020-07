CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A 46-year-old man is under investigation for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a minor, according to police.

Jonathan Rene Lindsey was arrested May 14 on what California City police say were “various crimes related to sexual acts with a minor.” He was released after posting $146,000 bail, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.