California City man sentenced to 145 years to life for sexually abusing child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City man was sentenced Tuesday to 145 years to life in prison for sexually abusing a child beginning when the victim was 9 years old.

Clifford Bunn, 50, was found guilty in February of seven sexual assault charges. Prosecutors said the crimes occurred during 2018 and 2019.

At the time of Bunn’s conviction, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said, “Sexual crimes against children often carry lengthy sentences because the crime has been ongoing for so long before it is detected. Those that prey on children rightly face some of the longest sentences under the law.”