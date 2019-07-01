California City man found guilty of murder in shooting that killed man, 12-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City man faces the prospect of life behind bars after being found guilty Monday of murder in the shooting deaths of a man and 12-year-old girl.

A jury convicted Desmond Perry, 33, of two counts of second-degree murder and a charge of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

He faces consecutive terms of 15 years to life for each murder charge, plus firearms enhancements that could add 25 years to life, said prosecutor David McKillop.

He said Perry sat “blank-faced” as the verdicts were read.

Perry’s public defender, Mark Aguilar, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Perry was charged with first-degree murder, but the jury determined he did not act with premeditation, which is required for that charge, and instead convicted him of the lesser charge.

According to court documents, Perry shot and killed Michael Wiggins, 39, and Trinity Wiggins on July 22 at a California City residence. It appeared Trinity was an unintended victim.

Perry had shown up at a residence in the 9000 block of Lupine Loop Drive after his cousin told him through Facebook Messenger her boyfriend had threatened to kill her and the children and burn down the house with them inside, the documents said.

He fired five rounds into the residence when Wiggins confronted him at the door, according to the documents. One round struck Wiggins in the chest, the others penetrated the home’s front wall. Trinity was struck in the back.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 13.