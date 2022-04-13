BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After seeing a man in the backyard of a vacant home, a neighbor grabbed a gun and confronted him.

He told the man he knew he was trying to break in, and told him to leave. The man gave him attitude but began walking away.

While in the driveway, the man turned around and said he knew the neighbor wouldn’t do anything.

The neighbor fired a single shot, according to the statement he gave California City police and which is contained in a newly-filed search warrant.

Officers questioned the neighbor after finding Adolfo Jimenez Vega, 41, dead the night of April 6 in the 21300 block of Bancroft Court, according to coroner’s officials and the warrant filed in Superior Court.

Jimenez suffered a gunshot wound that entered his arm, traveled into the right side of his chest and passed through the other side, the warrant says.

Police seized two handguns and a shotgun from the neighbor’s house, the warrant says. One of the handguns is believed to have been used in the shooting.

17 News is not identifying the neighbor because he is not listed in custody.