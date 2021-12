The lockdown has been lifted.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City High School has been placed on lockdown to investigate an anonymous possible threat, police said.

School officials said they are coordinating with officers “to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure student and teacher safety,” according to a release.

A follow-up message will be sent once the lockdown has ended. In the meantime, parents are asked not to call the school or pick up children, the release said.