(FOX40.COM) — The National Retail Federation put several California cities on the top 10 list of metro areas in the United States most affected by organized retail crime.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is the world’s largest retail trade association, according to its website. Members of the federation include department stores, specialty, discount, catalog, internet, and independent retailers, chain restaurants, grocery stores, and multi-level marketing companies.

For the purposes of the 2023 survey, NRF said organized retail crime is defined as theft/fraud activity conducted with the intent to convert illegally obtained merchandise, cash, cargo or cash equivalent for financial gain.

“Retail crime, violence and theft continue to impact the retail industry at unprecedented levels. The effects of these criminal acts are not isolated to large national brands or large metropolitan cities,” NRF said on their website. “Daily media reports show that no business is immune, and these issues touch retailers of all segments, sizes and locations across the United States.”

NRF reported that the 2023 National Retail Security Survey results contain insights from 177 retail brands, which accounted for $1.6 trillion of annual retail sales in 2022 and represent more than 97,000 retail locations across the United States. Retailers were asked to report percentages of loss to develop a top 10 list of cities/metropolitan areas affected by organized crime.

The 2023 NRF ranking is as follows:

1: Los Angeles, CA.

2: Oakland/San Francisco, CA

3: Houston, TX

4: New York, NY

5: Seattle, WA.

6: Atlanta, GA

7/8 (tie): Sacramento, CA and Chicago, IL

9/10/11 (tie): Denver, CO, Miami FL, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The NRF said it “passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive,” and hopes the theft study will provide comprehensive research, development opportunities, and collaborative spaces for members that will enable the innovation of loss and crime control solutions.