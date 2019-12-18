California AG Becerra praises Bakersfield sweep targeting alleged street gang members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is applauding Kern County law enforcement following a sweep targeting alleged members of the Country Boy Crips gang in South Bakersfield.

The three-month operation, named Operation Deep South, involving federal and state agencies resulted in more than two dozen arrests, seizure of over a dozen firearms and drugs, Becerra’s office said.

The investigation led authorities to identify suspects believed to be responsible for alleged crimes including gang shootings, attempted murder, prostitution, burglary and grand theft, according to officials.

In a statement late Tuesday afternoon, Becerra praised cooperation with Kern County law enforcement.

“By partnering with our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies we are able to better serve our community and carry out the true mission of law enforcement,” Becerra said according to the statement.

In a statement, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said gang activity is the “primary cause of our county’s elevated homicide rate.” She said Tuesday’s operation relied on “intelligence-driven policing.”

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Bakersfield police chief said law enforcement would continue to pursue and investigate alleged gang activity.

“We’re not finished,” Martin said. “This is not the last, and tomorrow morning, we’re starting another investigation.