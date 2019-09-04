Caliente man sentenced to 40 years to life in deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Caliente man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a man he claimed threatened him inside his home.

Daniel Rhoads, 46, was convicted of second-degree murder in April. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge.

Second-degree murder is defined as a killing that is intentional but not premeditated.

Rhoads said he shot William Alford, 34, after Alford forced his way into his house in October and threatened him while demanding “items of value,” according to court documents. The two men knew each other and it’s alleged Alford accused Rhoads of stealing marijuana from him.

Rhoads told investigators he struck “center mass” and Alford died seconds later. He said he placed his body in a trash can and loaded it into his pickup.

Driving along Caliente Bodfish Road, Rhoads said he found a large trash bin and tossed the body inside.

Alford’s body has not been located.

DNA samples from Alford’s biological daughter and his clothing were used to develop a DNA profile for him, prosecutors said. Test results revealed a bullet fragment found at the scene of the shooting had DNA on it consistent with Alford’s DNA profile.