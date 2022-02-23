BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man convicted of murder in Kern County after determining the trial judge was unaware he could have imposed a lesser sentence.

In 2019, Daniel Rhoads was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to life. The jury also found a firearm enhancement to to be true, adding 25 years to life for a total sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

Defense counsel filed a motion asking Judge John S. Somers, who presided over the trial, to strike the firearm enhancement. The motion was denied.

On appeal, Rhoads argued Somers “was clearly unaware of (his) discretion to impose a lesser enhancement.” The 5th District Court of Appeal agreed, noting a state Supreme Court ruling that found a court can strike an enhancement and impose a lesser, uncharged one instead wasn’t issued until after Rhoads was sentenced.

Rhoads will return to Bakersfield for a hearing where the court will consider all options and then sentence him. He could receive the same sentence or a lesser one.

Rhoads said he shot William Alford, 34, after Alford forced his way into his house in October and threatened him while demanding “items of value,” according to court documents. The two men knew each other and it’s alleged Alford accused Rhoads of stealing marijuana from him.

Rhoads told investigators the shot struck “center mass” and Alford died seconds later. He said he placed the body in a trash can and loaded it onto his pickup.

Driving along Caliente Bodfish Road, Rhoads said he found a large trash bin and tossed the body inside.

“I bagged him and I put him in the trash,” Rhoads said according to the documents.

Alford’s body was never found.

DNA samples from Alford’s biological daughter and his clothing were used to develop a DNA profile. Prosecutors said test results revealed a bullet fragment found at the scene of the shooting had DNA on it consistent with his profile.