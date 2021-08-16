Calaveras County inmate arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who walked away from the Vallecito Conservation Camp in Calaveras County was captured in Bakersfield, according to corrections officials.

Torrence Weitzel, 25, was taken into custody without incident Saturday as he tried to run from a home in Bakersfield, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Special agents from CDCR arrested him with the assistance of local law enforcement.

Weitzel is now housed at North Kern State Prison in Delano. He’s no longer eligible to stay at a conservation camp, officials said, and his case will be referred to the prosecutor’s office for possible escape charges.

Camp officials noticed Weitzel missing during Saturday’s morning count, according to CDCR.

He was placed in CDCR custody in March 2021 from Kern County for convictions including vehicle theft and discharging a firearm, corrections officials said.