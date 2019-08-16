Cal City PD looking for armed man who tried breaking into residence

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A man armed with a handgun tried breaking into a residence early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, according to California City police.

The incidents occurred at two residences at the “second community” of the Silver Saddle resort, police said. The vehicle believed used by the man is described as a silver or gray SUV, possibly a newer-model Jeep Cherokee.

Surveillance images of the man and the vehicle have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cal City police at 760-373-8606.