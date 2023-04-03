BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a convicted felon who is on the run.

Officers conducted a probation search of Ervin Amadeo Morelli’s, 34, house on Monday, according to officials. At the home, officers allegedly found two stolen motorcycles, multiple stolen and unregistered firearms, live ammunition and over four ounces of drugs.

Photo courtesy of the California City Police Department.

Officials said Morelli has known associates in Bakersfield, Mojave and Tehachapi. If you see him you are asked to call the police department at 760-373-8606.