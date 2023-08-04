BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City man accused in 2019 of shooting at police and setting off explosions was ordered this week to remain in a state hospital where efforts will continue to be made to restore him to competency, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Shane Weber was placed in a state hospital in August of last year after being found incompetent to stand trial on multiple counts of attempted murder and assaulting police officers.

At a Superior Court hearing on Wednesday, Weber was ordered to remain confined for the maximum term of three years, DA’s spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said.

On Jan. 23, 2019, Weber’s mother went to the California City Police Department with concerns that her son was armed and suicidal, according to court documents.

When police tried contacting Weber, he allegedly responded by telling them he had explosives and would kill people if they didn’t stay away.

Just before midnight, Weber opened fire on police and small explosions were seen inside the home, documents said. No officers were hurt. Weber was arrested the next morning while trying to escape, and police found homemade explosives, firecrackers, spent shell casings and ammunition inside the home, documents said.