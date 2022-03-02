BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on Wednesday said the bodies of Orrin and Orson West, reported missing in December 2020 and now presumed dead, have not been located.

Prosecuting a murder without a body isn’t common but does happen and typically involves larger obstacles for the prosecution. Zimmer recalled two local murder cases where convictions were secured despite not having found remains, and said the evidence in the case of the West boys was persuasive enough for the grand jury to return indictments against adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West.

Local defense attorneys, however, said the case poses certain inherent difficulties.

“It’s hard to show someone was killed if you don’t have their body,” said defense lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey. “A disappeared person may come back, so there’s inherently reasonable doubt.”

Before the announcement regarding the Wests, California’s most notable recent example of mounting a prosecution without a body involved charges filed in the case of Kristin Smart, who disappeared 25 years ago. In April, San Luis Obispo County prosecutors charged Paul Flores, the last person seen with Smart, with first-degree murder. Flores’ father is charged as an accessory for allegedly helping hide her body.

Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang said the body is one of the most crucial pieces of evidence in any murder case. Without it, the prosecutor must link circumstantial evidence to the alleged death and develop a motive.

Compounding that difficulty, Kang said, is a person is not presumed to be dead until seven years have passed since they were last heard from. Some prosecutors may put a case on hold for years as a result.

“That type of long delay creates unique challenges to deal with — like the fading memory of key witnesses, as well as other witnesses moving or dying or evidence getting lost,” Kang said.

Humphrey, of Humphrey & Thompson Attorneys at Law, said it’s difficult to get a murder conviction when there’s no body and only circumstantial evidence. But it may be slightly less difficult when children are involved.

“It’s less likely, just from a layman’s perspective, that a child is going to be self-sufficient and hitchhiking across the country or traveling to the outer reaches of Chile or Peru and living off the land,” he said.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett has handled almost 100 murder cases. Not one, he said, involved a situation where no body was found.

With adults, there’s the possibility they’ve left town and don’t want to be found. In the case of missing children, they could have been kidnapped, either by relatives or strangers, either to live with and be cared for by the culprit, or for more nefarious reasons.

“You hear all the time about human trafficking,” he said. “They could take two kids that age, they’re there one second and gone the next.”

Orrin was 4 and Orson 3 at the time of their disappearance.

Lidgett said prosecutors would need something more to prove the case. Maybe a witness comes forward or incriminating text messages or phone calls are intercepted.

“There’s no doubt they are missing, but to prove they are dead would be extremely difficult,” he said.

Difficult but not impossible.

Santa Clara prosecutors convicted Antolin Garcia-Torres of murder in the 2012 death of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar. Her body has never been found.

Garcia-Torres was arrested after Sierra’s clothing, found in a field near her home, tested positive for his DNA. Also, a strand of her hair was found on rope located in the trunk of Garcia-Torres’ car, the Associated Press reported at the time of his 2017 conviction.

In a local case, Kang represented Nathan Mowers following his arrest in 2011 — seven years after the disappearance of Azita Nikooei, his ex-fiancee. Kang said prosecutors waited that long to prosecute so they could use the legal presumption of death.

“Even with that presumption, they faced many difficulties proving first-degree premeditated murder, which ultimately resulted in a controversial manslaughter plea bargain of 11 years,” Kang said.

Under the plea agreement, Mowers agreed to confess and tell investigators where he dumped Nikooei. He said he strangled her following an argument then drove her body to the desert, leaving it unburied.

Only an acrylic fingernail was recovered from the area where Mowers said he left the body.