BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since the creation of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force in 2019 over $30,000,000 in alleged stolen assets have been recovered in California, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Fresno to discuss the organized retail theft within the Central Valley and California.

Highway patrol officials said since the creation of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 the task force has helped recover $30,663,123 in alleged stolen merchandise.

The alleged stolen goods were returned to impacted retailers throughout the state, according to CHP.

Since 2019, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force has investigated more than 1,850 retail crimes in California and has conducted over 1,250 arrests, according to CHP.

In a news release, highway patrol officials said there was a “significant blow” to organized retail theft in the Central Valley on Aug. 12 and 13.

Highway patrol officials said more than 50 people were arrested and over $60,000 and merchandise were recovered in the Central Valley, including Kern County.

In a press release California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee made statements regarding the operations. “The CHP is committed to investigating these reprehensible crimes,” Duryee said. “Our investigators throughout the state work countless hours to identify, apprehend, and submit for prosecution those individuals who are victimizing our communities.”

Highway patrol officials say the Organized Retail Crime Task Force partners with retails, local law enforcement and district attorneys to disrupt organized retail theft.