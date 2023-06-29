BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Buttonwillow California Highway Patrol detectives have launched an investigation after a hit-and-run crash left a woman with major injuries, according to CHP.

Officers said an 18-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 46, just west of Holloway Road, when her 2021 Nissan Versa was struck from behind by an SUV and fled the scene. The crash happened on Saturday June 24 around 2:50 a.m.

Evidence recovered at the scene revealed the SUV involved in the crash was a 2015-2019 GMC Sierra 2500 HD, CHP said in a social media post.

The woman suffered major injuries during the crash. CHP did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Buttonwillow CHP at 661-764-5580.