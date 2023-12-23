BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in Kern County in connection to a homicide in Quartz Hill after finding a burned body in the trunk of a vehicle.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, 37-year-old Matthew Switalski was arrested in Kern County for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Veronica Aguilar, 27.

Deputies said the day before, on Wednesday, they responded to the 41400 block of 38th Street West to find a garage engulfed in flames. Fire crews quickly found Aguilar’s body inside the trunk of the sheltered car.

Officials say the house of the burning garage belonged to Switalski. He was arrested for alleged murder charges by deputies.

The department did not disclose where in Kern County Switalski was arrested.

Switalski was booked into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, where he is being held on $10 million bail, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing, and currently, there is no additional information available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.