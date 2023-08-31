BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people in a black SUV were arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in east Bakersfield.

On Aug. 28, California Highway Patrol officers in the Mojave area attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding over 100 miles per hour traveling westbound on Highway 58, according to a press release.

The black, Mercedes SUV was speeding near Dennison Road just before 7 a.m., officials said.

After the vehicle became disabled near Quantico Ave. and E Brundage Lane, officers arrested a man and woman and also discovered a large quantity of stolen cigarettes equaling about $17,000, as well as, burglary tools.

The vehicle pursuit started in Tehachapi and ended in east Bakersfield. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information related to the theft, please contact the CHP Mojave Area at 661-823-5500.