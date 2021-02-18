Burglary suspect found trapped in air duct of local business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police dog located a burglary suspect trapped inside the air duct of a local business Wednesday night.

Chargles Harger, 25, was rescued by firefighters about an hour later and booked into jail, police said. While Harger almost certainly didn’t want to end up behind bars, officers said the situation could have ended far worse for him.

“Based on the rescue efforts needed to remove Harger from the ducting, it is highly unlikely he

would have survived if he had not been located by the canine,” police said in a news release.

The incident began around 10:30 p.m. when police were dispatched to a section of California Avenue near Easton Drive for reports of a man trying to enter an apartment through an unlocked door on a second-floor balcony. The man left before officers arrived.

About 10 minutes later, an alarm activated at nearby Roof Line Supply & Delivery. A witness told police he saw a man inside one of the business’s trucks within a secured parking lot.

Officers searched the area and heard noises indicating someone was on the building’s roof, according to police. They got to the roof but didn’t find anyone.

A K-9 team then searched a secluded upstairs storage area inside the business and the dog signaled to the air duct. Officers checked and found Harger trapped inside, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.