Burglary occurred in brewery’s parking lot, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a burglar broke into and stole items from a vehicle parked at a brewery in southwest Bakersfield.

The burglary occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the parking lot of Lengthwise Brewery at 7700 District Blvd., according to police.

The burglar arrived in a blue street-style motorcycle and is described as 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, large build and wore a black full-face helmet with a green jacket and dark pants.

Police say the same person was seen committing other burglaries at the same location that went unreported to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Herriott at 496-5710.