BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar who hid in the ceiling of a downtown business was sniffed out by a police dog early Monday, police said.

The dog alerted officers to 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, who obeyed orders to climb down and was arrested, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of 21st Street.

Police said the incident marked Marrero’s third burglary arrest since September 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.