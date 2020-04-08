Burglary suspect arrested after hiding in attic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who tripped a burglary alarm at a clothing store Wednesday morning spent several hours hiding in an attic before surrendering to police.

Gildardo Hernandez, 38, was arrested on charges of burglary and resisting arrest as well as on a warrant out of Delano for robbery and conspiracy, police said.

Officers dispatched to a burglary alarm at about 9:40 a.m. at the T.J. Maxx on Ming Avenue saw a man leaving from the back of the store, which was closed. The man spotted police and ran back inside. He tried to hide in the store’s attic space.

The suspect, later identified as Gildardo, refused to come down and nearly fell through the ceiling several times while looking for a way to escape, according to police. After several hours, police convinced him to come down and he was taken into custody.