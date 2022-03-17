BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The red, white and blue guitar once belonging to Buck Owens stolen from the Buck Owens Post Office in Oildale last year has been restored and returned from the streets of Bakersfield Thursday morning.

The guitar was returned to the post office Thursday morning during a press conference held by the United States Postal Inspection Services and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

US Postal Inspector Matthew Norfleet said that the good news is that the guitar has been returned and the community has shown so much concern for a piece of the county’s history.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not been filed yet, but suspects have been identified, said Norfleet. When asked about the consequences of stealing from a post office he advised: “It’s not worth it.”

“Don’t do it. The person who stole this guitar did not benefit from it, the feds are now after them and they don’t have as many friends as they thought they did,” Norfleet said.

Detective Steven Davis with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is relieving to have the guitar back where it belongs but also wants the people responsible to be held accountable.

“It was super important to get the guitar back in one piece. Once we got that, there was a sense of relief for everybody,” Davis said. “We are going to seek charges against these individuals and I’d like to see them be federal charges.”

The sheriff’s office says they will seek charges of burglary and conspiracy.

A new case is now housing the historic guitar and back where it belongs.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 27 the guitar was stolen from the post office. Four days later a portion of the guitar was recovered in an abandoned building, according to KCSO. On Jan. 8 KCSO received a tip that led them to the remaining portion of the guitar at a Greenlawn Cemetery. KCSO would not specify whether it was the Northwest or Southwest location.

There is still reward money available if anyone has any information regarding this case, they can call U.S postal inspectors 24 hours a day at 877-876-2455 and KCSO at 661-861-3110.

People who were expecting a package or piece of mail that was scheduled to arrive around the time the robbery took place should also call postal inspectors as it may be a potential lead in the case.