Buck Owens’ stolen guitar recovered at cemetery: warrant

A sheriff’s detective investigates after Buck Owens’ guitar was stolen from the post office on Minner Avenue.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A guitar owned by country music legend Buck Owens that was stolen from an Oildale post office late last year was recovered Jan. 8 at Greenlawn Cemetery, sheriff’s investigators say in a newly-filed warrant.

The guitar was swabbed for DNA, the warrant says. Someone tipped off detectives to its location. The warrant doesn’t specify at which Greenlawn location — southwest or northeast — it was found.

Previously, sheriff’s officials have said a piece of the guitar was found Dec. 31 in an abandoned building in the 2700 block of O Street, near Golden State Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

The guitar was stolen Dec. 27 from the Buck Owens Post Office on Minner Avenue in Oildale. Two suspects broke into the post office wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. They took packages and the guitar then left in a dark-colored SUV.

On Dec. 30, investigators received a report from an anonymous source who said they heard a man talking about stealing the guitar, according to the warrant. The reporting party said the alleged thief had post office master keys and drove a black Cadillac Escalade.

The owner of the Escalade was linked to two residences.

The Escalade was later stopped with another person driving it, the warrant says. 17 News isn’t publishing the names of those under investigation as it doesn’t appear any charges have been filed or arrests made.

A Google “geofence” search warrant — which provides law enforcement the location history of all mobile device in an area at a certain time — found a device that was at the post office during the burglary, the court filing says. The owner of that device was later arrested on unrelated charges and admitted to being present during the burglary but said another man, the Escalade’s owner, stole the guitar.

Cellphones, a laptop, debit cards, a loss prevention officer badge and a DNA reference sample were seized Feb. 10 from a home on Harvard Drive, according to the warrant.