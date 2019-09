TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — An argument between two siblings turned deadly Monday when a brother fatally stabbed his sister, according to family members.

Joey Armstrong, 36, stabbed Gina Armstrong, 37, during an argument at a house in the 1400 block of Green Street, their father said Tuesday.

Joey Armstrong was arrested on suspicion of murder, damaging a communication device and destroying evidence and is scheduled to be formally arraigned Wednesday.

He’s being held without bail.