Brief police chase ends in collision at Mount Vernon Highway 178 onramp

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The end of a police pursuit snarled traffic Wednesday night around Highway 178 at Mount Vernon Avenue.

The pursuit ended at the Mount Vernon onramp to westbound Highway 178 at around 8:30 p.m.

According to Bakersfield police, officers tried to stop the driver at Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue but he took off.

The chase lasted just eight minutes with the driver clipping an SUV then hitting a curb. The suspected driver tried to run away, but he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News