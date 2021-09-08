Brief police chase ends in collision at Mount Vernon Highway 178 onramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The end of a police pursuit snarled traffic Wednesday night around Highway 178 at Mount Vernon Avenue.

The pursuit ended at the Mount Vernon onramp to westbound Highway 178 at around 8:30 p.m.

According to Bakersfield police, officers tried to stop the driver at Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue but he took off.

The chase lasted just eight minutes with the driver clipping an SUV then hitting a curb. The suspected driver tried to run away, but he was taken into custody.