BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drill, a tablet and nail polish is what a thief took during a break-in at downtown Bakersfield salon late Thursday, police said.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Andrew Tipton said the department received a report of a burglary in progress at Breaking Bad Hair salon on 20th Street on Jan. 4 at around 11:05 p.m. Tipton said a person was seen on a security camera breaking into the business. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and was carrying a black duffel bag.

The suspected burglar was seen leaving the business after taking a silver drill, a computer tablet and nail polish, police said. The suspect left the area as officers were arriving and has not been located, Tipton said.

Breaking Bad Hair has previously been broken into. In May 2023, the salon’s windows were shattered and salon products were stolen. The business boarded up the smashed windows with wood that said: “You can break our glass, but not us!”

The business covered their windows with the same message on Friday.