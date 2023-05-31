BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owners of a downtown Bakersfield beauty salon have a message for the crooks who burglarized and vandalized their business.

Their message: “You can break our glass, but not us.”

The words were painted on plywood that sits where plate glass windows were smashed early Monday morning. Thieves broke into the salon and stole a large amount of retail hair products and tools.

The business-owner says the burglars also disabled the salon’s security cameras, so she is asking nearby businesses for their footage in the hopes of catching those responsible.

The owners suspect the culprits are part of the transient population that has been terrorizing the downtown business for months.