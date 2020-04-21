BPD warns residents of ‘Circle Game’ scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are warning residents about an old scam that has recently re-emerged.

Known as “The Circle Game,” the “Mandala Game,” “Blessing Circle” and other names, it’s a scheme where each person pays an “entry fee” to join and, as more people join, the original members are told they will get payouts from the money of the new members.

In order to make money, police said, new people must constantly be recruited into the scam. Sixty-four people have to buy in for the original eight to make money, then 512 people must join for the 64 to be paid, and so on.

Eventually, the system collapses and people lose money.

While police haven’t received reports of local victims falling for the scam, they said numerous people have contacted them and said it’s making a comeback.

“Not only will you lose money, this activity is also illegal in the U.S. and many other countries,” police said.