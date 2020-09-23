BPD warns of ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say they have received reports of a phone scam where the victim is told a family member has been kidnapped, and a ransom is demanded.

None of the reported incidents have been legitimate kidnappings, police said. In each case, the caller tried to get money for a “ransom” after the victim posted personal contact information.

“These cases have mainly involved parents of missing and runaway juveniles after they post their home phone numbers on social media in an attempt to locate their loved one,” police said in a release.